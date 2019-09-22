President Trump visiting manufacturing facility in Wapakoneta

State News

by: WDTN,

Posted: / Updated:

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN/AP) — President Donald Trump will visit a new manufacturing facility Sunday afternoon in Wapakoneta.

Pratt Industries is an Australian-owned company that produces paper products and shipping materials.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join Trump on the tour.

Trump is traveling to Ohio to highlight the country’s investment partnership with Australia.

Trump and Morrison will tour the new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility in the small city that is best known as the birthplace of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon.

The White House says the visit is meant “to demonstrate the strong trade and investment relationship” between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the president plans to visit Houston and meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The White House says it’s an opportunity to promote strong business relationships with foreign countries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools