President Biden to visit Cleveland Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden will be traveling to Cleveland Thursday afternoon to discuss his infrastructure plan.

Biden is expected to tour Cuyahoga Community College before making remarks on the economy around 2:30 p.m. The president is expected to talk about his infrastructure plan, which he has described as a top legislative priority.

Earlier Thursday, Republican Senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal as a counteroffer to Biden’s plan. The two sides continue struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs.