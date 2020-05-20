Prayer vigil planned for teen who mysteriously disappeared

(WCMH) — 18-year-old Madison “Maddie” Bell was last seen by her mother on Sunday, May 17, 2020, before leaving their Highland County home to go to a local business to tan.

After days of searching, a prayer vigil will be held tonight at 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Greenfield Church of Christ. A flyer for the event also states that the service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.

Melissa Bell, the teen’s mother, recently told news outlets that she and Maddie’s boyfriend began searching for Maddie after the teen did not return home. She said the pair spotted Maddie’s unlocked car in the parking lot of the Good Shepherd Church across from the tanning business.

“I notice her phone laying in the car. Her keys are in the ignition and money that she had in the pullout thing was still there,” Melissa Bell said. “She’s a typical teenager. She would never leave that phone.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madison Bell, please call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937.393.1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740.773.1185.