Portsmouth man found dead, police searching for suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Portsmouth Police are searching for anyone involved in the killing of a Portsmouth man in his apartment over the weekend.

According to police, Derick R. Holsinger, 33, of West Portsmouth, was found dead inside his apartment on Sept. 5 when officers responded to a call of a possibly deceased person inside an apartment on the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue.

When officers arrived, the door to the apartment was unsecured and officers entered, discovering Holsinger’s body.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police at 740-354-1600 and speak with Det. Lee Bower.