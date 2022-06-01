SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office reports a Portsmouth, Ohio, man was charged for rape, permitting drug abuse, and drug trafficking.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, George Case Sanderlin, age 45, was charged with two felony counts of Rape, one felony count of Permitting Drug Abuse, and one felony count of Trafficking in Drugs.

Mugshot of George Case Sanderlin, age 45. (Photo courtesy of Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

The charges come after a joint investigation between Portsmouth Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. On May 27, Portsmouth PD contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a sexual assault report, says Sheriff David Thoroughman. Portsmouth PD reported the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment and later transported to Adena Health Systems for a sexual assault examination.

The case was pushed for further investigation by the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and Portsmouth PD. During the investigation, detectives conducted interviews resulting in the suspect’s alleged location in Portsmouth. Detectives learned that alleged drug abuse and trafficking occurred at the address.

Sanderlin was arrested without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday and is being held on a $120,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges could be made, according to Sheriff Thoroughman. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.