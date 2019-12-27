Port Clinton police ask residents to check surveillance video, leave porch lights on in search for missing teen

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Port Clinton Police Department held a brief on missing 14-year-old Harley Dilly on Friday.

Harley was last seen on his way to school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

“Especially in the Port Clinton, Ottawa County area, at night please leave your outside light on so we can get out across to Harley: If you see a light on at a house at night, we don’t want you to be scared, we want you to knock on the door and have them call the authorities,” Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said. He also asked Port Clinton residents to check surveillance video for Harley or anything suspicious.

Hickman said they will hold briefings daily at 3 p.m. until Harley comes home.

Port Clinton police are also looking for the volunteers to go door-to-door in the city and pass out fliers regarding Harley’s disappearance.

Those interested in volunteering should reach out to the Port Clinton Police Department. You are required to bring your state-issued identification card if you choose to help.

Police said the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call 419-734-3121.