Port Clinton boy has been missing for 3 weeks; search planned this weekend

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Community members are forming a volunteer search party this weekend in efforts to bring Harley Dilly, 14, home safely.

Port Clinton police say the search is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The party is meeting at the Lakeview Park Shelter House on E. Perry Street.

Police remind participants not to trespass on private property unless you have permission from the owner.

They also reiterate that should you come across something suspicious, you must contact the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121.

They also remind volunteers to dress for the weather.

Police say you can join the “Search Party for Harley Dilly” Facebook page for updates.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20.

He is 4’9″ and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the maroon coat, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

A reward of more than $18,000 is available for information in the case. Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

