CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A Campbell woman was booked in the Mahoning County Jail after officers say she ignored police orders and ran two stop signs Tuesday afternoon.

Officers noticed Savannah Pagan, 27, traveling over the speed limit, passing through a stop at the intersection of 12th Street and Robinson Road around 2:30 p.m.

After police turned their lights on and began following her, reports said that Pagan waved and rapidly accelerated. Reports said that Pagan then passed through another stop sign at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Madison Street with no regard for public safety.

Police said that Pagan stopped on Monroe Street. When officers asked her why she did not stop, she said, “Why would I?” She said that she ran from officers because she felt like it, according to the police report.

Pagan was issued a citation for the stop sign violation and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Pagan was booked and then released from the Mahoning County Jail. She is scheduled to be in court Thursday at 9 a.m.