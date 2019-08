RITTMAN, Ohio —Police in Rittman, Ohio, are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since late July.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Allison Arnold, who went missing from Rittman on July 31.

Rittman police said she may be with a man named Will.

The teen is 5 feet, 2 inches in height and weighs around 110 pounds. Arnold has blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Arnold’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rittman Police Department at 330-925-8040.