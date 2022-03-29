LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is facing charges after police say she made a false alarm to police.

According to a police report, Ashley Davis, 39, called Liberty Township police Monday and reported that she was hurt at a home on Kline Grove before hanging up.

Police arrived at the home and spoke to the man who has been living there for about one year who said that he did not call police and does not know Davis.

Police said due to prior calls to the home, officers contacted the prior resident. The woman gave police the name of Davis, who she said she has had issues with and who she said caused her to move several times to avoid further conflict with her.

According to the report, officers were familiar with Davis as she has made about 164 calls to the Trumbull County 911 center over the past two years. Police said that doesn’t include calls that Davis makes directly to the police department daily.

Officers filed a charge of making false alarms against Davis, saying the call put the officer and the current resident at risk as officers assumed someone inside the home was hurt.