Police release surveillance photo of missing 14-year-old boy from Ohio

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – Port Clinton police have released an update on the search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

He left for school on December 20 and never arrived.

Port Clinton police released a photo taken from surveillance video around 6 a.m. on the day Harley disappeared.

Police say the photograph was taken in the area between E. 5th Street and the Port Clinton High and Middle School campus.

Police say they are planning an “Emergency Services” search in the upcoming days.

Harley was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

If you can help, call Port Clinton police at (419)734-3121.

The Port Clinton Police Department along with Ottawa County Prosecutor, James VanEerten is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Harley’s safe return.