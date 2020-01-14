Breaking News
Body of missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly found in chimney

Police: Ohio dental office employee swapped painkillers for saltwater

State News

by: NBC Newschannel

Posted: / Updated:

(WLWT) —  An Ohio woman is facing felony charges in Hamilton County after investigators say she stole drugs from the oral surgery center that employed her.

According to WLWT, Madeira Police responded to the Oral Maxillofacial & Dental Implant Surgery in late October. The practice manager told police several doses of fentanyl were missing from their inventory.

Investigators said Brittany Roehm, 30, who also goes by Brittany Byland, is behind the thefts.

Court records said Roehm was employed with the practice when she allegedly began emptying vials of fentanyl and refilling the vials with saline.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever. It is comparable to morphine but considered 50 to 100 times more potent.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QWgECB

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools