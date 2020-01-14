Police: Ohio dental office employee swapped painkillers for saltwater

(WLWT) — An Ohio woman is facing felony charges in Hamilton County after investigators say she stole drugs from the oral surgery center that employed her.

According to WLWT, Madeira Police responded to the Oral Maxillofacial & Dental Implant Surgery in late October. The practice manager told police several doses of fentanyl were missing from their inventory.

Investigators said Brittany Roehm, 30, who also goes by Brittany Byland, is behind the thefts.

Court records said Roehm was employed with the practice when she allegedly began emptying vials of fentanyl and refilling the vials with saline.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever. It is comparable to morphine but considered 50 to 100 times more potent.

