Police: Man takes car with toddler inside, kills bicyclist in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man carjacked a vehicle with a 2-year-old in the backseat and then fatally struck a bicyclist while fleeing from police.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says a 38-year-old man has been arrested. The toddler who was secured in a car seat wasn’t injured.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Cleveland’s near west side. Ciaccia says the toddler’s mother asked a cousin to watch the car while she went inside a home. That’s when the suspect shoved the cousin to the ground and drove off.

Police spotted the car a short distance away and began a pursuit. The suspect struck the bicyclist, another vehicle and a tree and was arrested after a foot chase.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

