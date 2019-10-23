Police: Man says he called to house where held against will

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man who told them he took an ambulance to escape a house where he was tortured and held against his will said he was called there by his ex-girlfriend who claimed she was being abused.

Clearcreek Township police say they recently found the 22-year-old man being treated at a Dayton hospital where he drove the ambulance that he took from a township fire station on Saturday.

Police say the man had cuts, bruises and burns. He told them he was called to a house across from the fire station Oct. 16 and was held in that house until his escape.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Edwards, a tenant in the house, is charged with felonious assault and kidnapping. Warren County Court records don’t show an attorney for Edwards.

