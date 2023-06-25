NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Sunday morning at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted.

According to police, calls of shots fired came in shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the store located on Lorain Road. Police say when they arrived they found two bodies on the ground.

During an afternoon press conference, police say the two people involved in the case were previously married and divorced in 2004.

“We don’t believe it was a very amicable divorce, and potentially may have been what lead up to this,” said North Olmsted Police Chief Bob Wagner.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Police identified the shooter as Edward Smith, 60, of Cleveland, and the female victim as Susan Peterson, 63, of Olmsted Township. Police say Peterson was an employee of Giant Eagle and had worked for the company for almost four years.

Police say they arrived on the scene within less than a minute of calls to 911, and are thankful no one else was hurt.

“This isn’t a Giant Eagle problem, this isn’t a city of North Olmsted problem, this type of incident could happen anywhere, anytime,” said Chief Wagner.

The Giant Eagle temporarily closed as police investigated the scene. Officials say 67 employees were working at the time, and about 200 customers were in the store when the shooting took place.

One man tells FOX 8, his fiancé was working in the bakery at the time.

“She was very shaken up,” said Ken Smith. “I think they did a good job of getting their employees out as quickly and as safely as they could, so you’ve got to give them credit for that.”

The Giant Eagle is located at 27264 Lorain Road.

FOX 8 has reached out to Giant Eagle for comment.