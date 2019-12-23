Police in northern Ohio ask for help locating 13-year-old boy

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in northern Ohio are looking for a 13-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday.

Harley Dilly was last seen at Port Clinton High School around 3 p.m. Friday, WJW reported.

He was wearing a maroon puffer jacket. Harley is 4 foot 9 and weighs 101 pounds.

According to Port Clinton police, an extensive search of the Port Clinton area was conducted Sunday. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121.

