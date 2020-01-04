Police identify suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police have arrested 30-year old Derrick J. Lewis after an hours-long standoff on Friday. That standoff started around 11 a.m. on Friday after shots were fired at police responding to a scene on Briarwood Avenue.

SWAT was called to the scene yesterday after Lewis barricaded himself in the house with several hostages. Police were able to rescue those hostages with no reports of injuries.

Lewis is now being held at the Montgomery County jail on several charges.

Charges against Lewis include: two counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, one count of inducing panic, two counts of child endangerment, one count of domestic violence, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of discharging a firearm near a prohibited area.