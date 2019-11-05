Police ID Dayton detective shot Monday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have identified the detective shot while serving a search warrant Monday night as a 30-year veteran of the department.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Dayton Police Det. Jorge Delrio, a 30 year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, and other detectives with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force were serving a drug-related search warrant in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road.

The detectives knocked on the door of the residence several times, announcing themselves as law enforcement officers.

After receiving no response, the detectives made entry to the home. As they descended the basement steps, they came under fire. This is when Delrio was struck twice.

He did fire back in response before being taken by a Dayton Police cruiser to Grandview Medical Center.

Chief Biehl says Delrio remains under “advanced life support” and is in grave condition.

Nathan Scott Goddard Jr., Courtney Lemar Allen, Cahke Walter Cortner Sr., and Lionel Lloyd Combs III being held in the Montgomery County Jail on felony drug charges.

A juvenile male was also captured in the front yard while trying to flee.