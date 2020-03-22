Police chief: Ohio officer killed in crash during chase

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a police officer in a Cincinnati suburb was killed when a suspect collided with her vehicle during a chase.

Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster says 33-year-old Kaia Grant is the first police fatality in the line of duty in the city’s history.

The Saturday night crash also injured a sergeant, who was treated and released. Police Chief Tommy Wells says the chase began in another jurisdiction.

The suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered from the scene. Details about the reason for the chase and the suspect’s identity weren’t immediately released.