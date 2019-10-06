Police: 6-year-old injured when shots fired into home dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a sleeping 6-year-old girl who was injured when shots were fired into her home has died.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (CHAWCH’) said the girl who was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday on the east side of Cleveland died at a hospital later Saturday. The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The police statement said officers were told that a car was seen driving away from the scene, but no one could provide a detailed description of the vehicle.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or commented on any other circumstances of the shooting in the South-Collinwood neighborhood.