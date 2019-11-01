Police: 2 Ohio families report finding razor blades in Halloween candy

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio families who went trick-or-treating together have reported finding razor blades in Halloween candy.

Police in Colerain Township outside Cincinnati say a father from one family found an object Thursday night in a peanut butter cup. A mother from the other family needed several stitches when she cut her finger while inspecting her child’s out candy.

Colerain Township police spokesman Sgt. Scott Owen says the objects likely would have come from the same house in a five-block-area where the families trick-or-treated. Police will try to collect DNA from the objects while determining whether the reports are genuine.

“We learned later that the two people that found razor blades know one another, they had trick-or-treated together, and made the rounds through the neighborhood. She said the same thing, they have no idea where it possibly could have come from because they were on like five or six streets and they’re large streets with a lot of houses on them,” Owen said.

Colerain Township tweeted early Friday that parents should check their children’s candy and set aside anything that appears to have been torn or tampered with.