Pittsburgh Steelers football player arrested in Lake County: I-Team

WILLOUGHBY HILLS (WJW) – Another pro football player has been arrested in Northeast Ohio on a weapons charge.

Justin Layne, a cornerback for the Steelers, was arrested by Willoughby Hills police on several charges including improper handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle and speed, according to Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele.

Layne is due in Willoughby Hills Municipal Court Friday morning to face the charges.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) can’t hold onto a pass in the end zone with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Bills won 26-15. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Naegele says his officers arrested Layne following the 1:20 a.m. traffic stop Friday.

Layne was a wide receiver at Cleveland’s Benedictine High School and played at Michigan State. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2019.

The I-TEAM reached out to the Steelers about the matter but have not heard back.