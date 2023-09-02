WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’ve ever wanted to see a pink flamingo up close without traveling hundreds of miles, you might be in luck.

On Friday, flamingos were present at Caesar Creek Lake inside of Caesar Creek State Park in Waynesville. It is extremely rare to see a flamingo in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the flamingo is not listed as a waterbird of Ohio.

The San Diego Zoo says flamingos are not commonly found in the U.S.

“Chilean, Andean, and puna flamingos are found in South America; greater and lesser flamingos live in Africa, with greaters also found in the Middle East; the American or Caribbean flamingo is native to Mexico, the Caribbean, and the northernmost tip of South America,” said The San Diego Zoo.

Gray Geisel was at Caesars Creek Lake on Friday and captured gorgeous photos of the flamingos. You can view the photos below.

(Courtesy: Gray Geisel)

(Courtesy: Gray Geisel)

(Courtesy: Gray Geisel)

(Courtesy: Gray Geisel)

(Courtesy: Gray Geisel)

In the Caribbean region, Hurricane Idalia swept through the area this week. It is not known if Idalia caused some of the flamingos to end up here locally.