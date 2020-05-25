Skip to content
Photos: Dayton 2019 Memorial Day Tornado sites a year later
State News
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 11:12 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2020 / 11:12 AM EDT
Brookville High School suffered extensive roof damage following the EF4 tornado that hit the city.
Brookville High School in May 2020 after roof damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 had been repaired.
Hara Arena suffered extensive damage from the EF4 tornado that went through Trotwood.
The fourth-grade classrooms are exposed at the Grafton/Kennedy Elementary School in Dayton, Ohio after a tornado hit Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Grafton Kennedy Elementary in Northrdige looks much like it did following the 2019 tornado outbreak, with the property taped and fenced off. The collapsed walls from the tornado are still visible.
The Trackside Hotel, located on the north side of Wagner Ford on the east side of I-75, following the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.
This is the property where the Trackside Hotel was located prior to it being torn down. The hotel was considered a hazard following the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
The home of Dale Hanna, 82, who was killed during the tornado that hit Celina on Memorial Day in 2019. Hanna was asleep in his house when the tornado hit western Celina.
One of the new homes built on Fairground Road in Celina following the tornado that devastated the northwestern side of the town in 2019.
A house located near the Bruns addition in Celina in June 2019. The house was declared uninhabitable after it suffered damage from the EF3 tornado that hit Celina on Memorial Day.
An empty property near the Bruns addition in Celina in May 2020. The house that as on the property was declared uninhabitable and torn down following the tornado in 2019.
