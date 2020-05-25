Photos: Dayton 2019 Memorial Day Tornado sites a year later

  • Brookville High School suffered extensive roof damage following the EF4 tornado that hit the city.
  • Brookville HS 2020
    Brookville High School in May 2020 after roof damage from the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 had been repaired.
  • Hara Arena in 2019 after tornado
    Hara Arena suffered extensive damage from the EF4 tornado that went through Trotwood.
  • The fourth-grade classrooms are exposed at the Grafton/Kennedy Elementary School in Dayton, Ohio after a tornado hit Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
  • Grafton Kennedy in 2020
    Grafton Kennedy Elementary in Northrdige looks much like it did following the 2019 tornado outbreak, with the property taped and fenced off. The collapsed walls from the tornado are still visible.
  • hotel-dayton
    The Trackside Hotel, located on the north side of Wagner Ford on the east side of I-75, following the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.
  • former Trackside Hotel location
    This is the property where the Trackside Hotel was located prior to it being torn down. The hotel was considered a hazard following the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
  • Dale Hanna residencec 1213 fairground rd 2 2019
    The home of Dale Hanna, 82, who was killed during the tornado that hit Celina on Memorial Day in 2019. Hanna was asleep in his house when the tornado hit western Celina.
  • Fairground Road in 2020
    One of the new homes built on Fairground Road in Celina following the tornado that devastated the northwestern side of the town in 2019.
  • Celina near Bruns addition
    A house located near the Bruns addition in Celina in June 2019. The house was declared uninhabitable after it suffered damage from the EF3 tornado that hit Celina on Memorial Day.
  • House near Bruns Addition in 2020
    An empty property near the Bruns addition in Celina in May 2020. The house that as on the property was declared uninhabitable and torn down following the tornado in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

