PHOTOS: Community remembers 6-year-old James Hutchinson, reacts to his death

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The community in and around Middletown is mourning the loss of 6-year-old James Hutchinson. According to Middletown Police, Hutchinson’s mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton reported her son missing on Sunday.

Investigators say Gosney later admitted to attempting to abandon all three of her children at a Preble County Park, at the request of Hamilton. According to the police report, the area for dropping the children off was a spot they all frequently went fishing at.

As Gosney and Hamilton drove off, police say her son James attempted to get back in the vehicle. Gosney then sped the vehicle up, dragging him with it and potentially running him over. Gosney then reloaded her two other children into the car and took off.

Toys left a memorial to 6-year-old James Hutchinson at his home in Middletown. (WDTN/Madeline Ashley)

A balloon left at James Hutchinson’s memorial in front of his house in Middletown. (WDTN/Madeline Ashley)

Balloons span a low wall, memorializing 6-year-old James Hutchinson. (WDTN/Madeline Ashley)

People gather in front of a memorial for 6-year-old James Hutchinson. (WDTN/Madeline Ashley)

Community members set up a memorial for 6-year-old James Hutchinson. (WDTN/Madeline Ashley)

Signs left by a memorial to James Hutchinson at his house in Middletown. (WDTN/Madeline Ashley)

She returned nearly an hour later to pick up her son’s body, taking him back to her house. Gosney and Hamilton then made the decision to drive an hour away, dumping his body in the Ohio River. With both now in custody, the search for James’ body continues.

“It’s just sick. This poor kid has no justice. No one knows where he is right now. I just hope they can find his body and give him a little peace,” said Jennifer Mullins, a resident of Trenton.

Since Sunday, community members have been coming together to hold vigils in honor of James’ life. Outside the house where his body was taken after he was killed, balloons, candles, signs and toys lay on the ground memorializing him.

Rebecca Vilbrey, a resident of Middletown, said like James’ mother, she too has three children and his death really hit home. Vilbrey said it was difficult to explain what had happened to James to her children.

“That he passed away. Six-years-old. Showed them the picture. Told them there’s bad parents out there and this is one incident where that happened,” Vilbrey said.

Middletown Police said James’ body has yet to be found. Search and rescue crews were conducting searches in the Ohio River, but due to rising water levels, they had to discontinue until Sunday.