Petition filed to make being a Browns/Bengals fan a condition for medical marijuana

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One long-suffering fan of Ohio’s NFL teams has filed a petition with the state medical board to make being a fan of the Browns and/or Bengals a medical condition treatable with medical marijuana.

According to cincinnati.com, the petition was filed last month with the Ohio State Medical Board, which has the final say on which conditions qualify for medical marijuana treatment.

The medical board requires each petition to be submitted with supporting medical and scientific evidence from professionals on the condition itself and how medical marijuana may be of benefit.

The board will meet in February to vote on the new petitions, 28 in all.

Petitions were filed for the following conditions:

  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease
  • Traumatic Brain Injury, Chronic Pain
  • Anxiety
  • Aspergers Disorder
  • Anxiety, Depression
  • “Chronic back chronic hip”
  • Epstein-Barr
  • HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s
  • PTSD, Depression, Anxiety
  • Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  • Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder
  • Anxiety
  • Diabetes, Hypoglycemia, Hyperglycemia, Concussions
  • Lupus
  • Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorder, Arthritis
  • Severe Social Anxiety
  • “Bengals/Browns Fans”
  • “Stage 4 Breast Lung Lymph Nodes Cancer”
  • Panic Attack and Anxiety
  • Autism Spectrum Disorder
  • Autism Spectrum Disorder
  • Cachexia/Wasting Syndrome
  • Opioid Use Disorder
  • Generalized Anxiety Disorder
  • Autism Spectrum Disorder
  • Opioid Use Disorder
  • Depression
  • Insomnia

