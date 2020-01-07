Petition filed to make being a Browns/Bengals fan a condition for medical marijuana

FILE – In this May 5, 2015, file photo, a marijuana plant grows at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. A southeastern Illinois company says it has started growing medical marijuana and may be the first in the state to do so. Officials at Ataraxia in the Edwards County city of Albion, Ill., […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One long-suffering fan of Ohio’s NFL teams has filed a petition with the state medical board to make being a fan of the Browns and/or Bengals a medical condition treatable with medical marijuana.

According to cincinnati.com, the petition was filed last month with the Ohio State Medical Board, which has the final say on which conditions qualify for medical marijuana treatment.

The medical board requires each petition to be submitted with supporting medical and scientific evidence from professionals on the condition itself and how medical marijuana may be of benefit.

The board will meet in February to vote on the new petitions, 28 in all.

Petitions were filed for the following conditions: