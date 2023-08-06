NEWPORT, Ky. (WDTN) — A person is accused of running from police after allegedly robbing a sports bar restaurant along the Ohio River.

Our sister station WLWT in Cincinnati reports a person is believed to have robbed the Hooters location in Newport, Ky. on Saturday, where the person reportedly stole a lot of money. Law enforcement believes the suspect jumped into the Ohio River to try and get away from authorities.

Local fire and police crews were on the water in an attempt to locate the suspect.

WLWT says on Sunday at 6 a.m. that it is not yet known if a suspect was found.