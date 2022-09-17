YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People began lining up early to see former President Donald Trump in Youngstown.

He’s visiting the Covelli Centre to campaign with Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who hopes to defeat Tim Ryan in the general election.

While a crowd lined up Saturday morning before gates opened around 8 a.m., there was also a traveling group that was camping out at the location on Friday. They came from all over — Indiana, Tennessee, Connecticut, Florida and near Cleveland — and some have been in Youngstown since early this week.

Trump plans to speak at 7 p.m., but guest speakers will begin delivering remarks at 4 p.m. Among those speakers are J.D. Vance and Representatives Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.

One rally organizer says tickets are not required, but rally goers were encouraged to sign up on the website.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.