LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to eastern Ohio this week, visiting the Lordstown motor plant.

Pence will attend the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck on Thursday, where he will deliver remarks following the reveal.

In addition, Pence will participate in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

The administration did not release the location of that event.

Details of Pence’s visit will be released later this week.