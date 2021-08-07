Pelotonia brings bike riders from near and far to support cancer research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of bike riders joined forces in the heart of Columbus Saturday to raise money and awareness for one cause, cancer research.

More than 6,000 riders took part in the Pelotonia ride, with some pedaling nearly 100 miles. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Pelotonia to be canceled, but this year, the turnout is speaking volumes for the importance of one of the largest summer event in Columbus.

Cyclist Patrick Rogers rides each year for his father who died of cancer. This year, he’s riding for one more person, his sister.

“This year, I ride for my sister. She was diagnosed with and beat cancer all during the pandemic. She is my hero. I’m out here for her today.”

Rogers says whether you know someone or not, you’re making someone’s day by taking part in the ride this weekend and honoring those who have died.



“100 percent of their donations go to cancer research. If we all go together, maybe our children, my own daughter Leiah can grow up in a world where she doesn’t have to worry about this disease.”



Cyclist Laura Wegener rode 100 miles Saturday, and says she wants to do whatever she can to give back to an important cause.

“I want to do what I can. It’s the least I can do–it’s to help raise money for cancer research.”



The last day for Pelotonia will be this Sunday, August 8, with the kick-off ride happening at 7 a.m.