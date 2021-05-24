Peloton expects to bring 2,000 jobs to Ohio with new factory

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Peloton Monday announced plans to build its first U.S. factory.

According to a news release, Peloton selected Troy Township in Wood County, Ohio for the site of Peloton Output Park (POP). The company says the facility will produce the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread beginning in 2023. Groundbreaking is planned for later this summer.

“We are thrilled to bring a good portion of our manufacturing to United States soil and proud that it will be in the great state of Ohio,” said Peloton’s CEO and co-founder John Foley. “While we will continue to invest in our Asian manufacturing footprint as well as our existing facilities in the U.S. via our Precor sites, the new Peloton Output Park gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have capacity, quality, and economies of scale in our bike and tread product lines, to support our continued growth for years and years to come. We are incredibly excited to meet and welcome the Troy Township community into the Peloton family fold.”

The 200 acre site will have more than a million square feet of manufacturing, office, and amenities space.

Ohio is excited to partner with Peloton’s forward-looking leadership team in developing a new, state-of-the-art facility using connective technology and creating 2,174 new manufacturing jobs in Wood County! https://t.co/d7rmEE1bOi https://t.co/bo5lG8bQ6K — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

“The pandemic has demonstrated the need to on-shore manufacturing and rebuild supply chains, and Peloton’s decision to build its first North American manufacturing facility in Ohio is a great example of an American company stepping up and leading that effort,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio is excited to partner with Peloton’s forward-looking leadership team in developing a new, state-of-the-art facility using connective technology, and creating 2,174 new manufacturing jobs in Wood County.”

Over the next few years, Peloton expects to add over 2,000 jobs to the Troy Township area across executive, managerial, and entry-level opportunities. Positions will span corporate, manufacturing, assembly and quality assurance functions.