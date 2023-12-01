COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Health officials are seeing an alarming spike in pediatric pneumonia cases, including here in Ohio.

The Warren County Health District reported an “extremely high” number of pediatric pneumonia cases. According to a release from the health agency, there have been 145 cases reported in children ages 3 to 14 years old, which is above the county average.

“We do know they are elevated and we meet the number for what is defined as an outbreak of pneumonia,” said Dr. Clint Koenig, medical director for the Warren County Health District. “Which is the number of cases in an isolated area and in school systems.”

The outbreak comes as mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterium that spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, is driving cases in children in Denmark, while surging hospital admissions in China, according to NBC News. Health officials say there is no correlation between those outbreaks and the one in Warren County.

“We’ve had zero evidence that this uptick in cases have anything to do with any other respiratory outbreaks or respiratory conditions and the rest of the state, nation, or internationally,” Koenig said.

As many people will be traveling for the holidays this month, local experts say you and your family can still travel safely while protecting your health. If anyone is having symptoms, officials recommend staying home.

“Unfortunately, we’re in that season now where a lot of these respiratory illnesses are circulating around,” said Dr. Ben Bring with OhioHealth. “So it’s really important to practice good hand hygiene and wear a face mask out in public if you are sick as well.”

If you notice any symptoms of respiratory illnesses, experts recommend getting tested for the flu or COVID-19. If those symptoms worsen, experts urge seeking medical treatment.

NBC4 also reached out to Columbus Public Health on the outbreak. The agency said they are monitoring the situation and continuing to provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as education on disease prevention.