Pastor charged with coercing minor held without bond

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio pastor accused in federal court of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity won’t be released on bond.

A U.S. magistrate in Cincinnati on Thursday ordered Cesar Guerrero Jr. held pending trial. The Liberty Township man is the pastor at Misión Cristiana El Calvario in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville. He’s charged in a federal complaint detailing accusations against him from a 17-year-old girl and another female.

Court documents show Guerrero is accused of telling the 17-year-old she must have sexual relations with him to be cleansed from being molested when she was a child. The documents state the other female says he sexually assaulted her beginning when she was 14. Her current age wasn’t available.

A message seeking comment was left for Guerrero’s attorney.

