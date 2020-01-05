Live Now
Parents’ trial set to start in death of baby found in Scioto County well

OTWAY, Ohio (AP) — Trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Scioto County couple charged in the death of their months-old son, whose body was found in a well not far from their southern Ohio home.

Jessica and Daniel Groves, of Otway, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

Their son, Dylan, was found dead in June, about six months after his birth.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a cause of death.

They say Dylan initially was removed from his parents’ custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father.

The state determined a children’s services agency mishandled the case.

