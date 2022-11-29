Content warning: This article deals with the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide:

Call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or

Text 4HOPE to 741741 to speak to a crisis counselor

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – 17-year-old James Woods had his whole life ahead of him.

The 17-year-old senior at Streetsboro City Schools was a member of the cross-country team. He was looking at colleges and thinking about joining a fraternity. Woods died by suicide on Saturday, November 19, according to police.

His parents are sharing private details about what happened to Woods prior to his suicide so they can help other families. They say James was a victim of sextortion.

“It happened so fast, in under 24 hours,” his mother Tamia Woods told FOX 8’s Wayne Dawson. “He hid it,” she said. “He was trying to make it go away.”

Hours before James’ death, Tamia said her son was still planning out his life.

“He never said anything about what was going on,” James’ father Timothy said.

They later learned their son was being threatened on social media.

“We can ruin your life,” one of the messages said.

The parents have a warning for kids and parents. Hear their message and warning for other parents in the video above. Anyone with information about this case or others is asked to call Streetsboro police at (330)626-4976.