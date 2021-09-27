OSU Wexner Medical Center reducing visitations due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced the hospital will be reducing patients’ visitors due to COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, patients at the OSU Wexner Medical Center will only be allowed two named visitors during their hospital stay.

“This change is necessary to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposures to our patients, visitors and staff and to reduce the need for health care staff to educate and remind several different visitors about COVID-19 safety requirements,” a release from the hospital states.

Visitation will be permitted between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week. Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the following rules apply:

Hospital patients can have two named visitors for the duration of the hospital stay. No changes are permitted.

No visitors under age 18.

All visitors must wear a hospital-grade face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times while in the building, including in the patient’s room.

Visitors must have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent known exposures.

Visitors must perform hand hygiene upon arrival and when entering/exiting the patient’s room.

Visitors for COVID-19 positive and suspected COVID-19 patients must perform added safety precautions as instructed and should not visit other areas of the building.

Existing visitation exceptions and allowances will remain in place and are explained on OSU’s visitor policy page .