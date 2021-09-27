OSU Wexner Medical Center reducing visitations due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced the hospital will be reducing patients’ visitors due to COVID-19.
Starting Tuesday, patients at the OSU Wexner Medical Center will only be allowed two named visitors during their hospital stay.
“This change is necessary to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposures to our patients, visitors and staff and to reduce the need for health care staff to educate and remind several different visitors about COVID-19 safety requirements,” a release from the hospital states.
Visitation will be permitted between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week. Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the following rules apply:
- Hospital patients can have two named visitors for the duration of the hospital stay. No changes are permitted.
- No visitors under age 18.
- All visitors must wear a hospital-grade face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times while in the building, including in the patient’s room.
- Visitors must have no COVID-19 symptoms or recent known exposures.
- Visitors must perform hand hygiene upon arrival and when entering/exiting the patient’s room.
- Visitors for COVID-19 positive and suspected COVID-19 patients must perform added safety precautions as instructed and should not visit other areas of the building.
- Existing visitation exceptions and allowances will remain in place and are explained on OSU’s visitor policy page.
For more information, visit wexnermedical.osu.edu.