OSP trooper hit by car on US-35 while on scene of semi-crash

BEAVERCREEK TWP., GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An OSP Trooper was hit by a car at a crash scene Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene of a crash on US-35 near North Valley Road when a trooper was hit by a car. The incident happened at US-35 and Orchard Lane around 6:15 a.m. while the eastbound lanes of US-35 were closed from an earlier crash.

A 2 NEWS crew on the scene saw the trooper being placed in an ambulance. A driver on the scene in being questioned by OSP. No further details are available at this time. The trooper’s condition is unknown.