LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a plane crash, the second crash of a small plane in the state in a week.

The plane crashed Sunday on the 400 block of Salt Springs Road in Warren.

According to highway patrol Sgt. Erik Golias, both passengers of the plane were taken to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The plane took off from the 500 block of Salt Springs Road when it hit the pasture, slid into the fence, and caught fire, investigators said.

According to the family of the pilot, the pilot and passenger both jumped out of the plane.

The plane is a Stolp Starduster, a fixed wing single engine aircraft.

On Tuesday, a plane that flew out of Columbus crashed in Marietta, Ohio, killing both men on board. Investigators have not released any information as to what may have caused the crash.