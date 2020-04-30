OSHP Troopers searching for semi-truck involved in fatal hit-skip

Breaking News
(Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol)

FINDLAY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are asking for help locating a semi-truck that was involved in a fatal hit-skip involving a pedestrian.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a light blue 2013-2020 Kenworth T680 semi was involved in a pedestrian fatal hit-skip crash which occurred on U.S. 30 near Redd Road in Allen County around 3:05am, Thursday. Photos provided by troopers show an example of the truck they are searching for.

(Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol)
(Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Trooper say the truck will have damage to the front right with one headlight broken or missing. 

Troopers ask anyone with information to call the Findlay Dispatch Center at 419-423-1414.  

