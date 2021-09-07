OSHP troopers report 12 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were several fatal crashes over the Labor Day holiday.  

According to the OSHP, there were 12 people killed in crashes during the holiday, which began Friday Sept. 3 and ended Monday at midnight.  

Other statistics reported by the OSHP include: 

  • 420 drivers for arrested for OVI
  • 2,465 safety belt citations were issued
  • 292 drug arrests
  • 128 felony apprehensions

A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops.

