OSHP sergeant found dead while on duty at post

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FINDLAY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post.

OSHP posted to its Facebook page that Sgt. Jared M. Ulinski, of the Findlay District, was found dead Saturday.

Ulinski joined the OSHP in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy class, according to OSHP.

There is no cause of death listed for Ulinski.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags flown at half-staff at all Ohio buildings and grounds in Hancock County as well as at the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Ulinski’s honor. The order remains in effect until sundown on the day of Ulinski’s funeral.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

With OD deaths rising, central Ohio drug dropoff event hopes to stop addiction before it starts

Goodson family holds rally, call for immediate indictment against FCSO deputy in fatal shooting

Columbus businesses reconsidering masks after CDC recommendations

Community baby shower held to address racial disparities in infant mortality

Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: After COVID-19 quarantine, finally getting out to explore Tokyo

Evening Weather Forecast 07-31-2021

More Local News