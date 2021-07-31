OSHP sergeant found dead while on duty at post

FINDLAY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant was found dead while on duty at the Findlay post.

OSHP posted to its Facebook page that Sgt. Jared M. Ulinski, of the Findlay District, was found dead Saturday.

Ulinski joined the OSHP in June 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy class, according to OSHP.

There is no cause of death listed for Ulinski.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags flown at half-staff at all Ohio buildings and grounds in Hancock County as well as at the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Ulinski’s honor. The order remains in effect until sundown on the day of Ulinski’s funeral.

No further information is available at this time.