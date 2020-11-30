OSHP: Nine people killed on Ohio’s roadways over Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Monday that nine people were killed over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, down from last year.

According to a post on the OSHP Facebook page, between Wednesday, Nov. 25 at midnight and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, nine people were killed in nine fatal crashes.

OSHP said of the nine people killed, two were pedestrians, four were not wearing seatbelts, and two involved impaired drivers.

Overall, OSHP responded to 751 crashes statewide during the extended weekend.

During the same period in 2019, 18 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes.

Also over this holiday weekend, OSHP reports 298 impaired drivers were arrested and 193 people were arrested for drugs. Troopers also issued 944 seatbelt and 146 distracted driver violations.

Troopers also assisted 2,135 motorists over the five-day period.

Trumbull County reported the highest number of incidents in the state, with 592. Franklin County was sixth on the list with 479 reported incidents.

