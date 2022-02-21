CLEVELAND — During a human trafficking crackdown surrounding the NBA All-Star weekend, eight men were reportedly arrested after looking to pay for sex in Northeast Ohio, state attorney general Dave Yost said Monday.

Known as Operation Fouled Out, the joint effort was spearheaded by Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and reportedly was acted out leading up the big game on Sunday.

“This operation’s mission was two-fold: to arrest johns soliciting sex and to proactively encounter potential victims,” Yost said in a press statement. “Our task reinforced both the consequences for buying sex and the pathways available for victims to find a way out.”

Authorities reportedly spoke with 15 people who were selling sex and offered assistance to those who were potential victims of human trafficking.

Although the men were all arrested, authorities have not yet announced any charges.