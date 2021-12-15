COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost talked about everything from law enforcement training to gun violence in Ohio during a one-on-one interview with NBC4. He said changes are being made and there are still things that need to be done.

In December, the Ohio Statehouse sent millions of dollars to local law enforcement and training will be on every cop’s calendar.

There was one thing Yost noted that needed to stop in order to keep good officers on the job. That point was political leaders openly criticizing police.

“That kind of rhetoric particularly coming from elected leaders is destructive,” Yost said.

On the topic of the rise in gun violence in communities, Democrats have pointed to the loosening of gun restrictions at the Ohio Statehouse as part of the problem. Yost disagrees with that sentiment.

“I don’t think there’s any evidence law-abiding people who lawfully possess firearms have anything to do with this uptick in violence,” he said.