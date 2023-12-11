MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was killed Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Mansfield.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Kia was going east on State Route 430 just after 8:30 a.m. As the Kia was turning north onto Stewart Road, a Ford that was going west on SR 430 hit the Kia and forced it off the road and into a utility pole. OSHP said that the driver of the Kia failed to yield to the oncoming Ford.

Authorities arrived and found two people inside the Kia and one inside the Ford. All three were transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. The passenger of the Kia, 30-year-old Zachary Evans, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Evans and the driver of the Kia were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.