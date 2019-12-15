Akron police investigating officer-involved shooting that left man dead

Heath Police called to an animal bite on Conn Way Drive tonight.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

According to the department, it happened in the area of Brittain Rd. and Evans Ave around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

“This was a shock to actually see this because it’s normally quiet and no violence really over here,” said resident Brandon Bunn.

Lt. Michael Miller said it all started when numerous calls were made about a vehicle against the center median on I-76 E near East Market St.

“A few of the callers reported seeing a white male in some camo style clothing of some sort. When officers approached that car on the highway it was abandoned,” he said.

About 15 minutes later, just before 9 a.m., officers saw the subject at Brittain Rd. and Evans Ave. walking around. During that encounter, shots were fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

All of the officers involved in the shooting are OK.

Lt. Miller said two of the officers involved were 12 and 18-year veterans on the force and will be placed on paid administrative leave per departmental procedure.

“Nothing surprises me today, the world’s so crazy, but it’s fairly quiet up here,” said Andrea Davis, who also lives in the area.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.