GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died and the other is seriously injured after a helicopter crash ended in flames near Greenville.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, a helicopter crashed at the 5000 block of Hogpath road around 9:40 am. in Greenville.

Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were first to arrive on the scene. They were joined by fire and rescue teams from Greenville and Arcanum.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reported that the two-seater helicopter was on fire and producing heavy smoke. Bystanders were working with deputies in an attempt to free the two occupants of the helicopter.

According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, people were bringing buckets of water and fire extinguishers from a nearby home in an attempt to quench the flames.

“It was through heroic efforts of deputies who worked the scene as well some bystanders who were working hard,” said Whittaker. “I’m very proud of the deputies and citizens that helped out on this.”

Crews were able to free one of the occupants, who was brought via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. The other victim was declared dead on the scene. Whittaker said both victims were adults.

Some deputies received minor injuries from the heat as well as lacerations while trying to free the occupants, Whittaker said. They were treated on the scene.

The Darke County Coroner was also on the scene and reconstruction crews will document the scene. The NTSB and FAA will continue the investigation from there.

It is unknown what may have caused the crash at this time.

The road has been closed between Jaysville-St. Johns Road and S.R. 127. Whittaker said it will remain closed for the day and possibly into the evening as crews investigate the crash.