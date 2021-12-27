THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal single vehicle crash overnight in Thompson Township.

The patrol reports that a 2003 Dodge Caravan was being driven by 41-year-old Brian Sampsel at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday. In the car with Brian Sampsel was 22-year-old Maxwell Alle in the front seat and 25-year-old Evan Sampsel in the back middle seat of the second row.

Sampsel was reported to have driven off the right side of the road and lost control. Patrol says he re-entered the roadway, overcorrected, and again drove off the right side.

The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned several times ejecting Brian Sampsel, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evan Sampsel and Alle were reported to have sustained minor injuries from the crash. Patrol says Alle was the only one in the vehicle who was wearing his seatbelt. Both were released from Fisher Titus Medical Center.

Patrol says that alcohol consumption is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.