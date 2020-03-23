Ohio’s unemployment website down as record number of claims are filed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio’s unemployment website was down Monday due to a record number of claims being filed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services site says, ” Due to heavy volume, our unemployment website is down. We are working diligently to bring the site back up. Thank you for your patience. “

Amid mass closures and layoffs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said there has been a “historic” surge in jobless claims filed.

On Friday, JFS reported 139,468 initial unemployment claims were filed between Sunday and Thursday of last week. Department spokesperson Bret Crowe said the number of claims filed for the entire week is expected to near the 205,159 claims filed during the entire month of December during the recession of 1981.