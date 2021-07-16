Ohio’s unemployment rate rises to 5.2%

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released the state’s unemployment rate for June 2021.

According to ODJFS, Ohio’s unemployment rate increased to 5.2% in June after hitting 5.0% in May and resting at 4.7% in March and April, 2021.

U.S. unemployment numbers for June are at 5.9%

Last year’s report shows Ohio’s June unemployment rate at 10.3% during the pandemic.

ODJFS says Ohio’s nonagricultural employment increased 31,300 from 5,289,500 in May, 2021 to 5,320,800 in June. The number of unemployed in June was 291,000, up from 278,000 in May.

July 2021 unemployment rates and nonagricultural wage and salary data for Ohio are expected to be released by ODJFS on Friday, August 20.